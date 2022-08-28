I was touched by the way Indian players met Shaheen Afridi, visuals were heartwarming: Babar Azam

India and Pakistan players have been spotted exchanging pleasantries and meeting each other with warmth ahead of the clash between the two sides in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. While the hype sorrounding the much-awaited clash between the two rivals has hit the peak, the players have ensured the rivalry is limited to the field as they remain cordial off it.

Team India stars like Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul among others were seen catching up with injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on the sidelines of the two teams' training session on Friday. The Indian players checked on Afridi, who will not take part in the tournament due to a knee injury.

Ahead of the marquee clash, Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted he was touched by Indian players' gesture for injured Afridi and said the visuals of their meeting was heartwarming. However, the Pakistan skipper made it clear the friendship will be kept aside when the two teams lock horns on the pitch.

“I was actually touched by the way they met Shaheen Shah Afridi during Thursday's training session and expressed their support to him. The visuals of the players interacting with each other were also heartwarming and reflected the respect and friendship they enjoy. But on the match day, everything will be kept aside and players from either side will come hard at each other in an effort to overpower the other," Babar said in an official release shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

India and Pakistan will renew their raivlry at the Asia Cup for the first time in ten months. Pakistan hammered India by ten wickets when the two teams last met at the T20 World Cup this year. However, when it comes to the head-to-ead record between the two teams in the Asia Cup, India leads 8-5 against the Men in Green.

In the last edition of the tournament, India defeated Pakistan twice on their way to lifting the title under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. The Men in Blue will be looking to repeat their feat once again this year with Rohit in charge of the side once again. India have won the Asia Cup a record seven times, and are the most successful team in the tournament's history.

Both India and Pakistan will be looking to get off to a winning start when they take on each other in the much-awaited clash at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (August 28).