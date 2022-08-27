Rohit Sharma enjoys candid interaction with Babar Azam ahead of highly anticipated Asia Cup clash

India's Rohit Sharma recently caught up with his Pakistani contemporary Babar Azam ahead of their high-octane match under the umbrella of the latest edition of the Asia Cup.

Footage of their light-hearted interaction was shared on social media by the Pakistan Cricket Board as the respective skippers prep their players before they lock horns with each other.

ALSO READ: 'Enjoyed watching him bat'- Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam as the best batsman across all formats

Social media has been flooded with footage of wholesome interactions between players of the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams.

Virat Kohli was recently recorded having cheery conversation with star pacer Shaheen Afridi, who has been ruled out of active contention due to an injury.

Kohli also shared a heartwarming moment with the Pakistani skipper as the duo greeted each other, sharing a friendly handshake.

In fact, Virat Kohli even went as far as to regard Babar Azam as one of the most adept batsmen in the international cricketing circuit, hailing him as a top performer.

Kohli further asserted that Azam, in addition to being the most talented batsman across all formats, is an extremely humble and down to Earth individual.

The last time India and Pakistan locked horns with each other in the same venue, it ended up being an extremely one-sided affair, leaning in favour of The Shaheens.

ALSO READ: 'We don't have Jasprit Bumrah': Sourav Ganguly reacts to Shaheen Afridi's absence from India-Pakistan clash

While Babar Azam and his band of speedsters will hope to replicate the same success this time around as well, Rohit Sharma and Co. will work to overcome the challenge presented by the Men in Green.

Rohit Sharma will hope to lead his team to glory, while Virat Kohli will be more focussed on ridding himself of the dark cloud that has been following him for quite some time as his century drought in international cricket persists.