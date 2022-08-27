'We don't have Jasprit Bumrah': Sourav Ganguly reacts to Shaheen Afridi's absence from India-Pakistan clash

Pakistan suffered a huge setback ahead of the start of the Asia Cup 2022 as fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had to pull out of the tournament due to an injury. Afridi has been one of the vital cogs in the Pakistan bowling attack for a few years now and his absence will certainly hamper Pakistan's chances in the competition.

Afridi was the destructor-in-chief for Pakistan when Babar Azam & Co. last faced India at the T20 World Cup last year. The left-arm pacer ran through India's top-order bagging a three-wicket haul to set up Pakistan's first win against their arch-rivals in a World Cup match.

However, he is set to miss Pakistan's opening game against India in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28). While many believe his absence is a huge advantage for India, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels one player cannot make much of a difference in a game between India and Pakistan.

The former India captain also pointed out India too will miss the services of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. "I don't think one player can make a difference. It's teamwork. We also don't have Jasprit Bumrah,” Ganguly told India Today.

Afridi's absence from the tournament has been one of the major talking points in the Pakistan cricket fraternity ahead of the Asia Cup clash against India. The fast bowler has been a prolific wicket-taker for the Men in Green across formats over the last couple of years and could have made an impact for his team against Rohit Sharma's men.

While Pakistan will miss Afridi, India will miss their best fast bowler in Bumrah, who was left out of the squad due to back issues. Along with Bumrah, India are also missing the services of right-arm pacer Harshal Patel due to an injury and the onus will on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead India's pace attack against Pakistan.

Along with Bhuvneshwar, India have picked Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh in their pace battery and will be expecting the young duo to deliver on the big stage.