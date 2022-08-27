Heartwarming! Pakistan fan requests Rohit Sharma for a special hug, Indian captain obliges - WATCH

India and Pakistan are set to resume their epic rivalry in the Asia Cup 2022 which gets underway in the UAE on Saturday (August 27). The arch-rivals will lock horns in a marquee clash at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The buzz around the game is unreal as India and Pakistan are set to meet for the first time in ten months.

As the Men in Blue gear up for the blockbuster clash, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was spotted catching up with a group of Pakistani fans, on the sidelines of Team India's training session in Dubai. Rohit was monitoring India's training session with the team's strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai when he decided to head towards the boundary rails and meet the Pakistani fans.

Rohit posed for pictures and shook hands with a couple of them before one fan requested him for a semi-hug. Despite the fence separating them, the Pakistan fan requested Rohit to virtually hug him from the other side and the Indian captain obliged. The heartwarming gesture left the fans in awe as the video of the incident went viral.

Also Read: Kohli doesn't instil fear anymore? Pakistan star Shadab Khan responds to former India skipper's critics



What is this @ImRo45

Here is love whatever shows by legend cricketer Rohit Sharma.

Hug with Pakistani guy#AsiaCup2022#RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/UVl7vW0vMZ — Sports Pak Tv (@SportPakTv) August 27, 2022 ×

Rohit, who led India to a memorable triumph at the Asia Cup in 2018, will be aiming to repeat the feat once again this year. India have been a force to reckon with in T20Is under the Hitman and are yet to lose a T20I series under him since he took over as permanent captain in the shortest format last year.

Also Read: Want to make my team win at any cost, even if I am gasping for breathe when I walk off the field: Virat Kohli

After getting a special hug from the Indian skipper, the Pakistani fan said he never expected Rohit to come close and interact with the group. The fan revealed he came from Pakistan to meet the India skipper and lauded him for his class and passion.

“I never expected he [Rohit] would come closer and interact with us. I came from Pakistan to see him, and he gave me a hug, though there is a border between,” said the Pakistan fan.

“Though I support Pakistan, I came specially to meet Rohit. His passion and class are phenomenal,” he added.

India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat when they last met Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 last year. The Men in Blue will be hopeful of getting off to a winning start when they take on the Men in Green in their Asia Cup 2022 opener on Sunday.