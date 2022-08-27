India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Date, match time, predicted playing XIs and live streaming details

Rohit Sharma-led India will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28). It will be India's first meeting with Pakistan in ten months having suffered a disappointing ten-wicket loss against Babar Azam & Co. in the T20 World Cup last year.

Despite sharing one of the greatest rivalries in the history of the sport, India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral cricket between them since 2013. The two teams continue to meet only in major ICC tournaments due to the political tensions between the two countries.

India will enter Asia Cup 2022 as the defending champions having won the last edition in 2018 under Rohit's captaincy. India are the most successful team in the history of the competition and remain favourites to successfully defend their title in the UAE this year.

The marquee clash against Pakistan will also mark the return of senior batter Virat Kohli, who was on a break from cricket post the conclusion of India's tour of England last month. The underfire batter will have all the eyes on him as he aims to bounce back from his poor form and notch up a big knock for the Men in Blue.

KL Rahul, who made his comeback from injury in the recently-concluded ODI series, will also be under significant pressure as he looks to regain his rhythm ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year. While the middle-order is stacked, India's bowling depth looks ordinary in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

The onus will be on the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar to spearhead India's pace attack in Bumrah's absence while the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan might have the opportunity to showcase their talent in the high-pressure encounter.

Here is all you need to know about the India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022:

When will India face Pakitan in Asia Cup 2022?

India will take on Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28).

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan begin?

The India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022 will get underway at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

What are the predicted playing XIs for the India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022?

India - Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzevndra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan - Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

How to watch the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan?

Star Sports will broadcast the marquee clash in India and the live streaming of the game will be available on the Hotstar app and website.