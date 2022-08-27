For the first time in ten years, didn't touch a bat for a month: Virat Kohli on recent struggles

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli recently offered fans some insight into how issues with mentality forced him to take a big step back from cricket in the aftermath of the 2022 Tour of England in July.

Kohli, who is currently going through a rough spot with respect to his performance, could only manage a meagre 76 runs across one Test match, two ODIs and 2 T20Is against England.

His shambolic performance forced Kohli to take a break and consequently miss the opportunity to compete in the subsequent tours that India was supposed to participate in, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

"For the first time in 10 years, I didn't touch my bat for a month. I came to realisation that I was trying to fake my intensity a bit recently.

"I was convincing myself that no, you had the intensity. But your body was telling you to stop. The mind was telling me to take a break and step back," said Kohli in a recent interaction with a media house.

Kohli also admitted that he had to shoulder a tremendous amount of weight, carrying the expectations of a nation on his back, something that eventually exacted a heavy toll on him.

He admitted that although he is considered to be one of those players with a formidable mentality, he too can get overwhelmed sometimes.

"I'm not shy to admit that I was feeling mentally down. This is a very normal thing to feel, but we don't speak because we are hesitant.

"We don't want to be looked at as mentally weak. Trust me, faking to be strong is far worse than admitting to be weak," Kohli continued.

However, it seems like all that is in the past. Virat Kohli is seemingly all set to make his way back to active contention, representing the country in the prestigious Asia Cup.