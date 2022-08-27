Virat Kohli to return! India's predicted playing XI for Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

India will be looking to get off to a flying start when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). Rohit Sharma-led India will enter the tournament as the favourites having won the title a record seven times.

India won the last edition of the Asia Cup in 2018 under Rohit's captaincy and will be aiming to successfully defend their title in the UAE this year. India face some major selection headaches ahead of the marquee clash as senior batter Virat Kohli is all set to make his comeback for the team after a short break.

Kohli was rested from India's tour of West Indies and Zimbabwe following the conclusion of the England tour last month amid his batting struggles. India's vice-captain KL Rahul will also be under the spotlight having recently made his return from injury for the Men in Blue.

While Kohli and Rahul are likely to walk into the playing XI and slot into the top three, India are spoilt for choices in the middle-order with the likes of Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja competing for spots. In the bowling department as well, India will have to get their selection right in the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Here is a look at India's predicted playing XI for clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022:

Top order - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's return is one of the major talking points ahead of the Pakistan clash and pressure will be on the former India captain to deliver. Kohli has struggled with his form of late but has the team management's backing to turn it around. Rohit Sharma is likely to open with KL Rahul, who failed to fire against Zimbabwe recently but will be hopeful of finding his mojo.

Middle order - Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

After their terrible top-order collapse against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup last year, India will be wary of the threat and would like to bat deep in the much-awaited encounter. Suryakumar Yadav faces tough competition for a spot in the XI from Deepak Hooda but is likely to be prefered. Rishabh Pant is expected to pip Dinesh Karthik as the first-choice keeper-batter while Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will be two all-rounders in the team.

Spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal

With Jadeja in the line-up, India can afford to head into the clash with Yuzvendra Chahal as the only specialist spinner considering the tack in Dubai has helped fast bowlers in the past. Chahal's wicket-taking abilities in the middle-order will be crucial to India's chances in the game.

Pacers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

With no Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the squad, India's pace attack looks thin on paper but Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience will help the Men in Blue negate the duo's absence. Both Arshdeep and Avesh have impressed recently and will be hopeful of continuing their fine form against Pakistan. Hardik Pandya can be India's 4th pace-bowling option and his contribution with the ball will come in handy for the team.

India's predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzevndra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh