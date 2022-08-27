'Enjoyed watching him bat'- Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam as the best batsman across all formats

Virat Kohli has found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late as he trudges through one of the roughest patches of his career in terms of his on-pitch performance.

However, he didn't let his shortcomings blind him from the series of exemplary performances that Pakistan's Babar Azam has been recording on the trot.

In addition to recognising his prowess with the bat, Kohli went as far as to hail Azam as the best batsman in the world across all formats of cricket. He offered fans his take on his contemporary during a recent interaction with the media.

"Babar Azam is probably the top batsman right now across formats. I’ve enjoyed watching him bat. The first talk with Babar Azam was after the 2019 WC, we sat down & talked a lot, and he had lots of respect, that hasn’t changed even after doing so well in world cricket – he is so down to earth character, he will go long way as a player," Kohli asserted.

It is interesting to note that the respect and admiration that Kohli has for Azam is not one-sided. In a great show of concern, Azam had come out to support the Indian batting ace.

The Pakistan national team skipper previously shared a heartfelt post on social media, hoping to send a few words of motivation and inspiration to the struggling Kohli.

Kohli, who has earned a significant amount of respect for his exploits with the bat, has failed to register an international ton in over 1000 days now and has also missed out on two tours for the country. However, he will hope to turn the tables on his luck in the forthcoming Asia Cup tournament.