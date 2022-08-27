'He is a gem': Ex-Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq recalls how 'elder brother' Anil Kumble came to his aid

India and Pakistan share one of the greatest rivalries in cricket and any encounter between the two rivals is always a high-pressure affair with millions watching across the globe. Despite the intense rivalry, India and Pakistan players have shared great rapport between them over the years.

The players from both sides give their all on the pitch and try to get on the nerves of each other when competing but off the field, they remain good friends. There have been numerous instances when India and Pakistan players have set great examples with their off-the-field gestures.

Former Pakistan spinner and Pakistan's current interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq recently recalled one such instance when India legend Anil Kumble came to his aid and helped him get treated for cataract. Mushtaq revealed he was struggling to find a doctor who could treat him for a problem in his eyes in Pakistan when Kumble guided him to a doctor in England.

Also Read: For the first time in ten years, didn't touch a bat for a month: Virat Kohli on recent struggles

“We were in England and I told Anil bhai (Anil Kumble) that there are not many good opticians back home, so I am struggling and if he could suggest some ophthalmologists. So, he suggested that I go to Dr. Bharat Rugani. Even he said that he and [Sourav] Ganguly consult him often. He gave me the [contact] number of the doctor and I visited him in Harley Street (in London),” Mushtaq told Sportstar.

“The doctor checked my eyes and gave me lenses. I had cataract, the vision power was cylindrical and also the eyes were weak. I had consulted many doctors in Pakistan and none could treat it. So, it was Anil bhai who would help me get in touch with the doctor. It was because of him that I could recover. He is a gem of a person," he added.

Also Read: Virat Kohli to return! India's predicted playing XI for Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Mushtaq, who played 49 Tests and 169 ODIs for Pakistan, is currently serving as the head coach of the team on an interim basis. The former Pakistan spinner came up against Kumble on several ocassions during his playing days but the two spin legends remained cordial off the pitch.

India and Pakistan will resume their rivalry in the Asia Cup 2022 which gets underway in the UAE on August 27 (Saturday). The arch-rivals will face each other in their opening game in Dubai as they aim to get their campaigns off to a winning start. Pakistan defeated India comprehensively by ten wickets in the last meeting between the two teams.