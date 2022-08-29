Punjab drug haul: Kejriwal slams Gujarat government for letting drugs enter the state

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Gujarat government for letting drug smuggling flourish in the state. His reaction came after the Punjab police recovered 38 kg of heroin concealed in a toolbox of a truck coming from Gujarat on Sunday and arrested two persons, Director General of Police (Punjab) Gaurav Yadav said. Kejriwal blamed the Gujarat government for pushing the youth of the country into darkness.

"Who is bringing drugs on such a large scale to Gujarat? Who is the owner of this business?...Is the business of drugs on such a large scale possible without the connivance of top people? You are pushing the youth of the country into darkness," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The DGP said that the two arrested persons are a truck driver identified as Kulwinder Ram alias Kinda and his accomplice identified as Bittu, both residents of Balachaur, SBS Nagar. Two drug smugglers identified as Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri of Rakkara Dhahan and Som Nath alias Bikko of Karawar have also been booked.

Police officials in a joint press conference said, "The police had received secret information that a drug smuggler identified as Rajesh Kumar, along with his accomplices Som Nath Bikko, Kulwinder Kinda and Bittu, is engaged in the business of supplying large quantities of heroin in different areas of Punjab by bringing drugs from other states in trucks."

Also Read | NCB destroys 30,000 kg of drugs during Amit Shah's virtual presence

An FIR was registered on August 27 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the City Nawanshahr police station and a special nakabandi was conducted at Mahalon Bypass in SBS Nagar, the police informed. The truck driver Kulwinder Kinda tried to run away when signalled to stop, but was soon caught and a 38 kg packet of heroin wrapped in a tarpaulin and concealed in a toolbox of the truck was recovered. Raids are being conducted to nab accused Rajesh Kumar and Som Nath, the police said.

Sonu Khatri is a professional criminal and facing over 19 cases of heinous crimes including murder, hurt, illegal activities, forgery, NDPS Act and Excise Act.

(With inputs from agencies)