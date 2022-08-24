India: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wins trust vote amid BJP walkout

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emerged victorious in the confidence vote of the Assembly today. The Legislative Assembly declared that his newly elected Mahagatbandhan government has the majority.

The confidence motion was passed by voice vote in the Assembly.

After the JDU joined forces with the RJD and Congress to form the government, he was sworn in as the chief minister for a record eighth time.

In the 243-member House, the "Mahagathbandhan," which includes the JD(U) of Bihar's chief minister in addition to the RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, and CPI(M), has a combined strength of 165 MLAs.

Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of the floor test, in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam that allegedly occurred when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister, the CBI searched the homes of several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders.

According to officials, the search operation was conducted at the homes of several senior RJD members, including MLC Sunil Singh, MPs for the Rajya Sabha Ashfaq Karim and Faiyaz Ahmed, and former MLC Subodh Rai.



