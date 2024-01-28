Bihar politics: Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM, with 2 deputy CMs from BJP

Janata Dal-United JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister of the Indian state of Bihar on Sunday (Jan 28) for the record ninth time at Raj Bhawan in Patna after cutting ties with the combined opposition's INDIA alliance.

Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from BJP, took the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

After days of speculation, Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday (Jan 28). The resignation came within 18 months of the JD(U) leader ditching the BJP and going with RJD.

Hours later, he took the oath as Bihar CM for the ninth time and formed a new state government with BJP's support.

‘We will stay together,’ says Kumar in his first response after taking oath

The Bihar chief minister, after taking the oath, affirmed, "We are going to stay together now."

"I was with them (NDA) earlier too. We went on different paths, but now we are together and will remain so. Today, eight people have taken oath as ministers, the rest will take oath soon. Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha have been appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers," Nitish Kumar told reporters on Sunday.

On being asked about RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement where he claimed that JDU will be finished in 2024, Kumar said that his party would work for the development and progress of the state.

"We work for the development and progress of Bihar. We will keep doing the same, nothing else. Tejashwi was not doing anything. Now I came back to where I was (NDA) and now there is no question of going anywhere else," he added.

Nitish Kumar has ‘murdered’ hopes of Bihar by switching sides: Tejashwi Yadav

In his first reaction to ally Nitish Kumar's exit from 'INDIA' alliance, the outgoing deputy CM of the state Tejashwi Yadav accused Kumar of 'murdering' the hopes of the people by switching sides.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, son of party patriarch Lalu Yadav, told ANI: "Why should we not take credit for the work we have done?... The CM who used to say that it is impossible to give jobs, we gave jobs and showed that it is possible. We brought new policies in tourism, IT, and sports. The work that was done in 17 months could not be done in 17 years (of BJP-JDU rule). We did historic work in the 17 months."

He also hinted at more political developments in the state ahead of the General Elections in 2024 and said that 'the game is yet to begin'.

Describing Nitish Kumar as a 'tired CM', Yadav said, "What I say, I do...I can give you in writing that the JDU party will be finished in 2024. The public is with us..."

"I want to thank the BJP that it got ready to induct his party (JDU) in their alliance," he added.

'The situation was not good': Nitish Kumar on breaking ties with RJD

"I have resigned as the CM today and have asked the Governor to put an end to this government. Party leaders were giving me advice. I heard what they said and have resigned. The situation was not good. So, we have broken ties," Nitish Kumar told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

Nitish Kumar has managed to retain his chief ministerial designation despite frequent flip-flops.