Bihar politics: Who are Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha? The two deputy chief ministers in new government

Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister of Bihar for the ninth time on Sunday (Jan 28), along with two deputy chief ministers from Indian PM Narendra Modi’s ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary and the former leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly Vijay Sinha took oath as deputy CMs along with CM Nitish Kumar.

Modi took to X to congratulate the trio. "The NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfil the aspirations of its people," he wrote. Here is everything you need to know about Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha.

Who is Samrat Choudhary?

By making OBC leader Samrat Choudhary as its deputy CM in Bihar, the BJP wants to change its reputation as a “pro-upper caste” party. Samrat belongs to an influential political family in Bihar and his father started off as a politician with the Congress party. Later, Samrat’s father kept switching his allegiances with Nitish Kumar’s JDU party and his opponent Lalu Yadav’s RJD party.

After serving brief stints as minister and leader in both JDU and RJD, Samrat Choudhary, 54, joined BJP in 2017. BJP recognised his potential both as a fiery speaker and as a leader belonging to the prominent Koeri caste. Later, he was made BJP’s state chief in March last year and now he has been awarded with the deputy CM seat. With this, the BJP attempts to attract a large number of Luv (Kurmi) and Kush (Kushwaha) votes.

Watch: India: Bihar's Nitish Kumar sworn-in as Bihar CM for 9th time amid series of alliance switches × Samrat Choudhary is known as a fierce critic of CM Nitish Kumar and now faces the challenge of burying the hatchet with the foe-turned-ally.

Who is Vijay Sinha?

Vijay Sinha, 55, earlier served as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from November 25, 2020, to August 24, 2022.

Also read:

He is a BJP leader and a member of Bihar Legislative Assembly since 2010 from Lakhisarai constituency. Sinha resigned as the speaker following a no-confidence motion moved by the then-ruling Mahagathbandhan alliance.