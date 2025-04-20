West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the riot-hit Murshidabad district on Saturday and called the on-the-ground situation bizarre and barbaric.

The governor met the family members of the father-son duo killed by a mob during the violence that erupted over the Waqf law earlier this month. Bose assured the family of all the support and said he would take up the matter with the Centre.



Governor CV Ananda Bose said that he decided to visit the violence-hit district after he got conflicting reports of what had actually happened.

“I had contradictory reports. Hence, I came (to Murshidabad). What I saw was bizarre. It was barbaric. Ugly instincts of degeneration of human behaviour,” Bose said.

The governor attacked the Trinamool Congress, saying that the people have lost faith in the system.

“Violence used to happen during elections, but now it is becoming frequent. A section is trying to establish force on another. It is the worst form of jingoism. People have lost faith in the system,” he said.

The locals have demanded safety and security. “I will share my report with the Centre and the state government. They can’t be shared in the public domain at the moment,” Bose added.

The governor went to Samsherganj, Dhulian, Suti and Jangipur where locals demanded a permanent BSF camp in their areas.

Mamata slams BJP, RSS for ‘lies’ on Bengal riots

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched an attack on the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday, accusing them of spreading untruths. She said the saffron outfits are using the unfortunate incident that has occurred due to ‘provocation’, and hit out at them for playing the ‘politics of division’.

“What BJP and its allies are spreading is false and narrow. What they are saying is a basket of untruths, full of misinterpretations. Please do not believe them. They want to foment riots,” Banerjee said in an open letter.