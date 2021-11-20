At least 8 dead, 12 missing after torrential rains hit Indian state of Andhra Pradesh

At least 8 people have been killed and 12 went missing as torrential rains hit the Indian city of Andhra Pradesh. A downpour of up to 20cm was recorded in three Rayalaseema districts and one south coastal district in the Indian state.

The air force, SDRF, and fire services are all pitching in to help with flood relief and rescue efforts.

Indian PM Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he inquired about the situation and expressed his sympathies.

Residents of Andhra Pradesh have been cut off as heavy downpours led to swollen rivers and rivulets. In some regions, roads have turned into canals sweeping away the vehicles.

As a result of torrential rains, the South Central Railway cancelled 11 passengers and Express trains. Five were partially cancelled and 27 were diverted through other routes. One train was also rescheduled.

Massive floods in Chitoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rains lashing parts of the region including Tirupathi. This scary visual is from Vasantanagar where an entire building was washed away by the overflowing Swarnamukhi river. Stay safe #Chitoor #TirupatiRains #AndhraFloods pic.twitter.com/JGd5gO9buz — Revathi (@revathitweets) November 19, 2021 ×

Never ever seen scenes from temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh after heavy rains lashed Chittoor district, causing massive flooding. pic.twitter.com/8JG4Np9ovP — vramakanth (@vramakanth3) November 19, 2021 ×

Ten people were reported to be stranded in the neighbouring Anantapuramu district. They were then rescued by Indian Air Force personnel, who specially flew in from Yelahanka Air Force Station in Karnataka. The team also carried out a lifting operation using a Mi-17 helicopter.

PM Modi assured that the Centre will provide all sorts of support. "Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu on the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety," he tweeted.

In the Kadapa district, 33 relief camps were opened with 1,200 people being lodged. SDRF, police and fire Services personnel have rescued tens of people from the deadly floods.

Climate change has triggered extreme climate conditions in different parts of world. A few days before heavy rain pounded India's southern state of Tamil Nadu. The state capital Chennai also flooded in several areas, bringing normal life to a standstill as water entered buildings.

The arrival of flights in Chennai was been suspended in view of showers and heavy winds though departures continued.

Many parts of the state capital Chennai, which is India's auto manufacturing centre, were waterlogged and government officials used pumps to drain some communities that had been stranded waist-deep.

India's northeast monsoon usually runs from October to December, bringing heavy rain, particularly to the south.

