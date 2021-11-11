Heavy rains kill at least 14 in India's Chennai, rescue work underway

Rescue operation underway

The depression, that moved towards the metropolis on Thursday is all set to cross the coast here soon while the authorities used heavy duty motors, robotic excavators and deployed its full manpower to pump out water, de-clog drains, remove trash and uprooted trees.

Chief Minister M K Stalin directed officials specially deputed to manage rain-related issues in various districts to expedite the relief activities and ensure quality food and medical facilities in relief camps.

(Photograph:Reuters)