The quick commerce firm Blinkit has expanded its services from selling daily essentials, beauty products and food, and will now provide an ambulance to the patient's doorstep in approximately 10 minutes in India.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced in a social media post on X, saying that the initiative will be launched on Thursday with the services to begin in Gurugram.

He added that people would be able to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the Blinkit App.

"We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the Blinkit app," the CEO said in the post.

Serviced offered in Blinkit Ambulances

CEO Albinder Dhindsa said that all the ambulances will be equipped with essential life saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, defibrillators, stretcher, monitors, and essential emergency medicines and injections.

Moreover, the ambulances will also have a trained paramedic and an assistant apart from the driver.

The Blinkit CEO did not reveal how much the service would cost, however, saying that "profit is not a goal".

He said that the service would be operated at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term.

"We are carefully scaling this service up, as it is both important and new to us. Our aim is to expand to all major cities over the next two years,” he said.

Blinkit further aims to expand to all major cities over the next two years.

Notably, this is the second new service started by Blinkit this week.

Earlier, the CEO announced a large order fleet, posting, "These are all-electric vehicles designed to handle all large (electronics/party orders) orders. Currently live in Delhi and Gurugram. Will be launching this in other cities very soon."

(With inputs from agencies)