On December 31, Indian e-commerce platform Binkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa posted on the social media platform X that over 1.2 lakh packets of condoms were sold from the quick-commerce platform on New Year's Eve. Among multiple reactions from netizens on the post, an X user under the name "Venom" had the most sexist one. He reacted to the post by saying "Good luck finding a virgin girl to marry in this generation".

Venom took to X on January 1 and wrote, "Blinkit CEO posted that 1.2 lakh packets of condoms were delivered last night. Just for last night and just for Blinkit. Other e-commerce sites and market sales would be as high as 10 million. Good luck finding a virgin girl to marry in this generation."

The post sparked a pool of criticism and many called the statement outrageous and outdated. After the post went viral, Indian singer Chinamayi Sripada gave a strong reply to Venom suggesting that men should not have premarital sex with women if they want to have a virgin woman.

Sripada posted a screenshot of Venom's X post and wrote, “Men have sex with women. Then men complain they want virgins. Men need to stop having premarital sex with women ask your bros and male friends to NEVER have sex till marriage- unless they were buying condoms to have sex with goats, dogs and reptiles."

kamra's jibe on quick-commerce platforms

In another significant aftermath of Dhindsa's post, Indian stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra called out quick-commerce platforms against the exploitation of daily gig workers.

He did not take the name of Blinkit but wrote, "While we enjoy the convenience of quick commerce, I’d like my first tweet of 2025 to be about the dark side. Platform owners exploit gig workers & they aren’t job creators. They are landlords without owning any land."

He further added, "They don’t have a bone of creativity or innovation all they do is exploit people by offering them the freedom that they can’t afford while giving them wages that can’t meet their aspirations. They are thugs that are using data as oil without paying for the oil fields."

The Blinkit CEO did not respond to Kamra's jibe but posted that all the Blinkit delivery persons received the highest number of tips on New Year's Eve along with listing down other accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies)