After the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in August 2023, Bangladesh has decided to drop the new National Curriculum 2022 and restart the 2012 curriculum from 2025 onwards. The Daily Star reported that the textbooks of primary and secondary students for the upcoming academic year will state that Ziaur Rahman, a Bangladeshi military officer and sixth president of the nation, had declared Bangladesh's independence in 1971. He was also the husband of former prime minister Khalida Zia.

According to officials from the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), this was a move by the government to eliminate any "exaggerated" historical information and "unnecessary" glorification of individuals from textbooks.

Textbooks from classes one to three will remain the same, but textbooks for classes four to nine are being revised. A special committee has been created for the revision of 33 books, with each committee having three to five experts. They are asked to change the curriculum based on directives from the NCTB and the interim government.

A person involved in the matter told The Daily Star newspaper, "Many textbooks written during the previous government's tenure contain narratives and speeches of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with other exaggerated information. We have been directed to remove such content." The person added that there are possibilities that statements by the ousted former PM Sheikh Hasina will remain in the textbooks.

A committee member further said that the portrayals of Hasina in a heroic light, which are not required for educational purposes, will be omitted. Furthermore, equal respect will be given to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Ziaur Rahman for their contribution to the growth of the nation. Efforts are being made to add Ziaur Rahman's contributions to the textbooks that were not there in previous editions.

(With inputs from agencies)