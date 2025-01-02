A Bangladesh court Thursday (Jan 2) denied bail to Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das during a hearing amid heavy security. Justice Md Saiful Islam of Chattogram court dismissed the plea after hearing arguments from both sides. Local media outlet The Daily Star reported that 11 Supreme Court lawyers had earlier arrived at the court to represent Das.

Advertisment

Earlier on December 3, the court had adjourned the hearing of Das’s bail plea to January 2 as no lawyer could appear to represent the detained Hindu priest.

Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, one of the lawyers appearing for Das today, told media, “We have come to Chattogram under the banner of Ainjibi Oikya Parishad, and we will move for Chinmoy in the court for his bail. I already got the Vakalatnama from Chinmoy. I am a member of both the Supreme Court and Chattogram Bar Associations, so I don't need authorisation from any local lawyer to move the case.”

Das facing sedition charges

Advertisment

Das, a priest formerly affiliated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), is facing stringent sedition charges following October 25 protest during which he allegedly raised a saffron flag above Bangladesh’s national flag.

Also read: Bangladeshi Americans urge Trump to intervene amid attacks against minorities

The monk was detained on November 25, triggering massive clashes between enforcement agencies, police officers and protesting Hindus. During one of such clashes on November 27, a public prosecutor named Saiful Islam sustained critical injuries and later was declared dead by doctors. The situation became worse as authorities detained more Hindu monks on November 29 after they went to meet Das in jail.

Advertisment

Also read: Iran offers its good office in Nimisha Priya case

Later, reports emerged in Indian media claiming an ISKCON centre was vandalised and stormed by mob amid widespread unrest. The Indian government has also raised concerns over increasing incidents of violence against minority communities, stressing that their safety is the responsibility of the Bangladesh government.

“The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh,” Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had said, referring to communal unrest in the neighbouring country.

(With inputs from agencies)