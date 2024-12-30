Amid the ongoing tensions against religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh, the coalition of Bangladeshi American Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians has urged President-elect Donald Trump to step in the matter saying they face an “existential threat” from Islamist forces.

The group has urged Trump to intervene and secure the immediate release of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was falsely imprisoned on sedition charges. They also said on Sunday (Dec 29) that Bangladesh is close to slipping into radicalisation, which may have significant effects not only in South Asia but also in other parts of the world as well, reports news agency PTI.

Das, a former International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) leader, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25. He was accused of a sedition charge for allegedly disrespecting the national flag and sent to jail after the Chattogram court denied his bail request.

The group proposed linking Bangladesh’s involvement in United Nations peacekeeping missions to end the internal ethnic and religious persecution, in a memorandum addressed to Trump. They also suggested a comprehensive Minority Protection Act to formally recognise minority indigenous tribes.

According to a press release, the key recommendations included the creation of safe enclaves, a separate electorate for minorities, and laws against hate crimes and hate speech to protect religious practices and cultural heritage.

Religious leaders express concerns

Several religious leaders have demanded the interim government of Bangladesh to act swiftly to prevent crime against people of minority groups, especially women, in Bangladesh and ensure that peace and harmony are restored.

According to a report by The Deccan Herald, prominent personalities from Hindu Sanatani Sangathan and All India Imams Organisation discussed the ongoing issues in Bangladesh during a meeting held in Kolkata, West Bengal.

“We are holding prayers for peace and amity and end to hostilities against minorities in Bangladesh. The situation has become such that even women are not being spared from brutal attacks,” Radharamn Das, vice-president of ISKCON, Kolkata, told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)