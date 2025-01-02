New Delhi | Iran has offered to help in Nimisha Priya's case, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen. Senior Iranian official said, "We will take up the issue of this nurse, we will do whatever we can."

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from the Southern Indian state of Kerala has been sentenced to death in Yemen for the murder of a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017.

The sentence has now been confirmed by the Houthi leadership in Sana’a. Nimisha Priya case is taking place in areas that are under the control of Houthis in Yemen.

Senior Iranian official, pointed, 'any thing we can do... We will not hesitate'.

The Indian government has stated it is extending all possible help to explore relevant options, although it looks like execution date has been set. Earlier this week, Ministry of external affairs said, 'We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Ms. Priya is exploring relevant options. The government is extending all possible help in the matter.'

Nimisha Priya moved to Yemen in 2008 to work as a nurse. She later partnered with Mahdi to open a clinic due to Yemeni laws that require foreign nationals to have a local partner for business ventures. Their relationship deteriorated, with Mahdi allegedly abusing and torturing her, taking her passport, and falsely claiming they were married.

Efforts are being made to save Priya's life, including raising funds for 'blood money' which, under Yemeni law, could lead to a pardon from the victim's family. Her family and supporters are trying to negotiate with Mahdi's family for clemency, which would involve paying a significant sum of money.