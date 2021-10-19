All six members of a family, spanning across three generations killed in Kerala floods

Written By: Sidharth MP WION
Chennai Published: Oct 19, 2021, 12:20 AM(IST)

All six members of a family lost their lives in Kerala floods Photograph:( WION )

Story highlights

The family lived near a church in Kavali which was among the places in Koottickal, Kottayam that was badly affected by landslides. 

In a tragic incident that took place in Kerala’s Kottayam district, all six members of a family lost their lives in the flood and landslides that took place over the weekend.

Their funeral was conducted on Monday evening at the Kavali St Mary’s Church in their home district. Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt performed the final rituals in the presence of members of the public and a minister from the Kerala cabinet and other senior officials. 

Mr. Martin, the head of the family, his wife Sini, their daughters Sneha, Sona and Sandra and their grandmother Claramma perished in the landslides that wreaked havoc in their district on Saturday.

Their family lived near a church in Kavali which was among the places in Koottickal, Kottayam that was badly affected by landslides. 

Besides the Martin family, even their neighbours’ houses are said to have been washed away with the occupants. Owing to the landslides, much of the town was inaccessible due to roadblocks caused by the debris.

