Afghan man of Indian origin abducted in Kabul: Report

According to reports, a 50-year Afghan man of Indian origin has reportedly been abducted at gunpoint in Kabul on Tuesday night.

The man named Bansuri Lal Allende was reportedly abducted by five men in Kabul's Karte Parwan area.

Akali Dal national spokesman Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a tweet said he had spoken to representatives of Hindu Sikh families in Kabul who he said are worried about their safety.

Apprising @MEAIndia - 50-yr old Bansuri Lal Allende was abducted by 5 people at gun point in Karte Parwan area in Kabul where he has a medicine godown

I had a phone call with representative of Hindu Sikh families in Kabul who told me minorities are worried abt their life & safety

India had evacuated hundreds of citizens under "Operation Devi Shakti" in Afghanistan after the Taliban entered the Afghan capital on August 15.



External affairs minister S Jaishankar had informed Indians had arrived in the country via Dushanbe as the government flew special flights to pull its nationals out of the country.

India had brought back nearly 400 civilians including two Afghan lawmakers as the government pressed IAF's C-17 aircraft into service.

Special Air India flights were also flown from Dushanbe, Tajikistan which reportedly brought back 87 Indians including nationals from Nepal.

Indian nationals were also flown out to Doha during the US pullout and were flown back into the country in a special flight.

The Indian envoy to Kabul and the diplomatic staff had made it out of Kabul in IAF's C-17 transport aircraft last month.

