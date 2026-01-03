/27 Indians duped by fake overseas job offers rescued from Myanmar

New Delhi: As many as 27 Indian nationals who were trafficked to Myanmar have returned safely to India after being trapped with false overseas job offers and stranded abroad. The trafficked Indian nationals were rescued after Minister of Civil Aviation & Srikakulam MP Ram Mohan Naidu wrote a letter to Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, seeking urgent diplomatic intervention for the rescue and repatriation of 27 Indian nationals stranded in Myanmar.

According to an official press release, the 27 Indian nationals had been lured with promises of lucrative employment overseas and were later trafficked to the Myanmar border region, where they were subjected to coercion, physical abuse, and forced cyber scam operations.

The matter was taken up through diplomatic channels, after which the Ministry of External Affairs, through the Embassy of India in Yangon, in coordination with the relevant authorities, made sustained efforts to secure their release and repatriation.

“The Ministry of External Affairs, through the Embassy of India in Yangon and in coordination with concerned authorities, undertook sustained efforts that led to the release of the affected Indians and their safe evacuation to New Delhi,” the release said.

The rescued nationals arrived in New Delhi in Saturday and proceeded onward to their respective native places to reunite with their families.