/Owaisi shares dream of hijab-clad PM; BJP says, ‘Don’t try to become local Mamdani’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has ignited a new row while campaigning for Maharashtra civic elections by stating that he dreams of the day when a hijab-clad woman will become the prime minister of India. Addressing a rally in Solapur, the AIMIM president said, “The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the prime minister of the country. Baba Sahib’s (BR Ambedkar’s) constitution says that any citizen of India can become prime minister, chief minister, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the prime minister of this country.”

Targeting rivals, Owaisi added, “The hate that you are spreading against Muslims, this will not go on for long. Those who spread hate will come to an end. When love becomes common, then they will realise how people’s mind was poisoned.”

“We may not be around to witness the day, but a day will come when this will be possible,” Owaisi further said to a thunderous applause. Owaisi’s remarks drew sharp responses from BJP and Shiv Sena leaders.

‘Go to Islamabad or Karachi’

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane retorted that those harbouring such dreams should go to Islamabad or Karachi.

“Asaduddin Owaisi shouldn’t be so audacious in a Hindu rashtra. 90% of our population are Hindus. No woman wearing a hijab or burka can become the prime minister or mayor in Mumbai. Those aspiring to be one can go to Islamabad or Karachi. They have no place here,” said.

‘Don’t try to become local version of Mamdani’

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala also reacted to the comment and dared Owaisi to elect a burqa-clad woman or a ‘Pasmanda’ Muslim as the president of his party first.

“Owaisi miya, there is no restriction in the Constitution on whether the Prime Minister should be someone wearing a hijab or not. Anyone can become Prime Minister, but first, win votes. Before dreaming of becoming Prime Minister, Owaisi miya, why don’t you first make a hijab-wearing woman, a burqa-clad woman, or at least someone from the Pasmanda community the president of your own party?” said Poonawala.

“Stop this lecture on secularism...Don’t try to become a version of (Zohran) Mamdani here. In Maharashtra, especially in BMC, only a Hindu-Marathi will become the mayor,” the BJP spokesperson asserted.

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh also slammed the AIMIM chief.

“Owaisi, if you have ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ in your mind, then listen carefully: because of the Congress party’s mistakes and its politics of appeasement, whatever happened in the past will not be allowed to happen again in this country. There will be no second Pakistan formed here. The Constitution will prevail, and the rule of law will be enforced,” said Singh.

‘No vacancy for the PM’s post,’ says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC said there is “no vacancy for the Prime Minister’s post”.

“Asaduddin Owaisi, there is no vacancy for the Prime Minister’s post. Narendra Modi’s popularity is known to one and all,” Shaina said adding that leadership should be based on performance and popular mandate, not caste, creed, or community.

‘India’s PM will always be a Hindu’: Assam CM Himanta

Reacting to the statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Owaisi, asserting that India is a Hindu nation and that the country’s Prime Minister will always be a Hindu. However, Sarma acknowledged that constitutionally there is no restriction on anyone becoming Prime Minister.