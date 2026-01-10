Google Preferred
  • /Amid Trump threats Greenland political leaders say 'we don’t want to be Americans'

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jan 10, 2026, 16:10 IST | Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 16:10 IST
Greenland Photograph: (AFP)

The joint statement by the political leaders comes after Trump again spoke of taking over Greenland at a meet with oil company executives at the White House.

Amid United States President Donald Trump threatening to seize the mineral-rich Danish autonomous territory of Greenland, leaders of five Greenland political parties issued a joint statement in parliament in which they said the future of the island should be decided by Greenlanders.

"We don't want to be Americans, we don't want to be Danish, we want to be Greenlanders," read the joint statement released by the leaders.

"The future of Greenland must be decided by Greenlanders," they added.

This comes after Trump again spoke of taking over Greenland at a meet with oil company executives at the White House.

"We are going to do something ​on Greenland whether they like it or not. Because ‍if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not ​going to have Russia or China as a neighbour," he said.

Trump also addressed the fears raised by Denmark, saying, "I'm a fan of Denmark, too, I have to tell you. And you know, they've been very nice to me…But you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean that they own the land."

Notably, Trump talks about seizing Greenland - autonomous territory of ‍the Kingdom of Denmark with a population of 57,000 - despite already having military presence on the island under a 1951 agreement.

Meanwhile, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged America to stop "threatening" Greenland. "I have to say this very clearly to the United States: it is absolutely absurd to say that the United States should take control of Greenland…It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the need for the United States to take over Greenland…The US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom," Frederiksen said.

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...

