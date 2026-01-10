Days after US attacked Venezuela and captured it ex-president Nicolas Maduro and his wife to face federal drug-trafficking charges, Donald Trump responded to a question from a reporter on Friday about whether US would consider doing the same with Russian President Vladimir Putin in required in the future. Trump said he does not think it would be necessary to order a mission to capture Putin.

The question was thrown to Trump by Fox News' Peter Doocy to which he replied, "I don't think it's going to be necessary... I've always had a great relationship with him [Putin]. I'm very disappointed. I settled eight wars; I thought this was going to be in the middle of the pack or maybe one of the easier ones."

"The last month, they've lost 31,000 people, many of them Russian soldiers and the Russian economy is doing poorly," he added.

How did Zelensky respond on capture

After Maduro was captured Ukrainian president Zelensky was asked to comment on the incident to which he replied "What can I say here? If this can be done to dictators like that, then the United States of America knows what they should do next."

This seemed as a suttle hint to US to act against Russian President Putin in a similar manner.