/'I am preparing to return...': Iran exiled prince Reza Pahlavi's homecoming soon amid protest against Khamenei

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is the exiled eldest son of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah, has hinted that he will return to his country soon amid growing protest against the current regime. Pahlavi urged workers in key economic sectors such as transport, oil, gas and energy to start a nationwide strike to bring the “Islamic Republic and its worn-out and fragile repression apparatus to its knees.”

"Our goal is no longer just to take to the streets. The goal is to prepare to seize and hold city centres. Reza Pahlavi said in a video message on social media, urging more protests on Saturday and Sunday and adding he was also "preparing to return to my homeland" in a day he believed was “very near.” “I too am preparing to return to the homeland so that at the time of our national revolution's victory, I can be beside you, the great nation of Iran. I believe that day is very near,” he added.

The country’s exiled crown prince urged US President Donald Trump to intervene to help the people of Iran. He said that Trump is a “a man of peace and a man of your word” and so he must help the people of Iran. He urged Iranians to continue the protest despite massive crackdown including widespread internet blockade and cuts to international phone services.

Iran protest: What's happening now

Protests have taken place across Iran for 13 days now. The protest was triggered after the Iranian rial hit a record low of approximately 1.45 million to 1 USD in December 2025, losing nearly half its value since the start of the year. Soon after, inflation hit all time high with food prices surging by 72 per cent and medical goods by 50 per cent. It was also triggered by anger over the rising cost of living and a 2026 budget proposed 62 per cent tax increase. Shopkeepers and traders were the first group who took to streets.

Iran's stance on the matter