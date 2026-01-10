/‘Family rift sorted’: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says both NCP factions ‘together’ now

With just four days left for the civic body polls in Maharashtra, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the rift in the Pawar family has been sorted out and that the workers of both the NCP factions—one headed by him, and the other by his uncle Sharad Pawar, want to reunite.

“The workers of both parties want to unite. The two NCPs are together now. All tensions in our family have ended,” said Ajit.

The Nationalist Congress Party, founded by Sharad Pawar, had split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar broke away along with other senior party members and joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), claimed the original party name and symbol and became the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

‘No permanent enemies in politics’

Earlier on Thursday, Ajit Pawar had signalled to a local news channel that the two NCP factions could come together permanently after the ongoing municipal elections and said that there are no “permanent enemies” in politics.

“As municipal elections are underway, we are extremely busy with alliance talks, seat-sharing, campaign planning, and the actual campaigning. There is no time to discuss these issues right now…But since both factions have come together in some places, the workers of both parties are very happy. One thing is clear—there are no permanent enemies in politics,” he said.

Both NCP factions are fighting together in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in the upcoming civic body polls, a decision hailed by the workers of both the parties, Pawar said.

“Workers from both factions are happy that we are contesting together in these cities. It is a good thing. We will discuss the larger issue later, as our focus right now is on these elections,” he said.

When asked why he is spending more time in both the cities as compared to his cousin and MP Supriya Sule from Sharad Pawar NCP faction, Ajit said that the focus varies depending on the region and that Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are his home districts.

“Sunil Tatkare has also visited Pune, and other leaders are campaigning in their respective districts. I have been informed that Supriya Sule will be visiting the city soon for campaigning,” he said.

MP Supriya Sule, however, said that the two NCP factions have come together for the Pimpri-Chinchwad polls on the demand of party workers.

“There has been no discussion on whether this alliance with Ajit Pawar will continue,” she said, while trashing rumours of NCP (SP) joining the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.