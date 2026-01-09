/Trump says republicans voting for War Powers Resolution should be 'ashamed'

US President Donald Trump rebuked the five GOP senators who voted for the war powers resolution, should be ashamed. He urged that those Republicans should "never be elected to office again." The resolution needed 51 votes to advance, and a small group of GOP lawmakers joined democrats to advance the resolution by a 52-47 split.

"Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the United States of America," wrote US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Todd Young of Indiana, Susan Collins of Maine and Josh Hawley of Missouri voted with all Democrats in favour of the legislation.

Paul and Halwley, staunch supporters of the Trump administration, brushed off Trump's remarks.

"On this issue, it's a constitutional debate," Paul told reporters. "What I said to him is it's more of an academic debate than it is an anti-Donald Trump [debate]. I think it's easy for presidents to take things personally." Hawley said that the President's frustration is understandable: "No president likes the War Powers Act."

Can the War Powers Resolution stop Trump?

The War Powers Resolution was brought in by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, to stop Trump from further escalating the conflict in Venezuela. Historically, it has never been able to stop any President from war. It needs to go through both the Senate and the House, and the House of Representatives is Republican-led, so it's not plausible. Even if it goes through, Trump can veto it. Overriding a veto requires at least two-thirds of the majority in both the Senate and the House. So it had always been a symbolic act more instead of providing any comprehensive outcome.

Trump has always opposed the act, calling it unconstitutional, as it undermines the authority of the President as the Commander-in-Chief.