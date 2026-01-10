/Indian Navy to establish base in West Bengal’s Haldia to bolster maritime monitoring of China, Bangladesh

The Indian Navy has begun work on a new base at Haldia, in West Bengal, to strengthen India's maritime presence in the northern Bay of Bengal region amid increasing Chinese naval presence and evolving regional security situations pertaining to Bangladesh and Pakistan. According to media reports, the new base, which is unnamed yet, will work as a naval "detachment" for small warships like Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) and New Water Jet Fast Attack Craft (NWJFAC).

The Navy will upgrade the existing Haldia dock complex to rapidly operationalise with minimal additional infrastructure. Initial work will include building a dedicated jetty and shore-support facilities.



Currently, the Indian Navy have bases along the eastern coast of India, chiefly in Vishakhapatnam, where the Eastern Naval Command have its headquarters, and also in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

However, the Haldia bases assume significant importance for several reasons, including rising movements by the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in the Indian Ocean Region, growing threats of maritime infiltrations, and rising incidents of illegal crossings from Bangladesh into India using sea routes.

The base also becomes a key asset amid China's growing defence and infrastructure engagement with Bangladesh, along with its long-standing military cooperation with Pakistan.



The base will house around a hundred officers and personnel, possibly fewer. Its location at Haldia, about 100 km from Kolkata on the Bay of Bengal, is advantageous as it avoids the long and time-consuming journey up the Hooghly River. In 2024, the Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the Navy’s proposal to procure 120 Fast Interceptor Craft (FICs) and 31 Next-Generation Water Jet Fast Attack Craft (NWJFACs).

The FICs, for example, are small, agile boats of around 100 tonnes, capable of speeds up to 45 knots. Armed with machine guns, they can carry 10–12 personnel and are designed for a wide range of operational roles.