/Iran vows crackdown on protests, issues death penalty warning with ‘Enemies of God’ charge

Reeling under nationwide protests that have been escalating, Iran on Saturday sharply escalated its response and vowed a crackdown as the country’s attorney general issued a warning that anyone taking part in demonstrations could be treated as an “enemy of God”, a charge that carries the death penalty. Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad issued the warning that was broadcast on state television on Saturday as protests entered their second week and intensified despite an internet blackout. The statement carried by Iranian state television said even those who “helped rioters” would face the charge.

What does the law in Iran say?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Under Iranian law, Article 186 provides that if a group or organisation engages in armed opposition to the Islamic Republic, all members or supporters who knowingly assist its aims may be deemed ‘moharebeh’ — “enemies of God” — even if they take no part in armed activity.

Article 190 sets out four possible punishments for ‘moharebeh’ or “corruption on earth”: execution, hanging, amputation of the right hand and left foot, or permanent internal exile. Article 191 gives judges the discretion to select the penalty.

Protests continue across Iran

Demonstrations continued in Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz, and the holy city of Qom on Friday, with footage showing crowds chanting slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In Tehran’s Sa’adat Abad district, residents banged pots and honked car horns.

The ongoing protests are the largest since the 2022–23 unrest triggered by the custodial death of Mahsa Amini. This time the protests began on December 28 over soaring living costs amid high inflation and the collapse of the currency, the rial.

Human rights groups say the crackdown has been deadly. Amnesty International said the nationwide internet shutdown was designed to “mask regime violence” and hide grave rights violations.

Khamenei brands protesters as ‘vandals’ and ‘saboteurs’

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first comments since the unrest began, branded protesters “vandals” and “saboteurs” and accused the United States of fomenting unrest.

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei warned punishments would be “maximum” and without leniency, while the Revolutionary Guards said protecting the Islamic Republic was a “red line”.