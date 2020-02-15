100 metres in 9.55 seconds; Karnataka man beats Usain Bolt's record

Srinivasa Gowda at a buffalo race called Kambala in a paddy field on in Kadri. Photograph:( Twitter )

Twenty-year-old Srinivasa Gowda from Karnataka, India might just have created history. On February 1, Gowda from Mudbidri ran 142.5 metres in a mere 12.62 seconds while participating in the traditional buffalo race called Kambala.

This means that Gowda covered 100 metres in an incredible 9.55 seconds. The race is held in slushy paddy fields every year where participants run with a pair of buffalo.

Today Gowda is being hailed as the Usain Bolt of India.  

"People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion. I am only running in a slushy paddy field", said the humble champion.

But Gowda's Kambala exploits have not gone unnoticed, not the least bit. Business honcho Anand Mahindra took to twitter calling for Gowda to be trained to become a 100m sprinter.

BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao also tweeted saying that with adequate training Srinivasa Gowda can make a name for India internationally. 

Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor also took to twitter and urged the Athletics Association of India to transform Gowda into and Olympic champion. 

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister Of State for Youth Affairs and Sports was quick to react and said that the Sports Authority of India has already reached out to Gowda and that his train tickets have been booked for SAI centre. 

Srinivasa Gowda has sure been propelled to overnight stardom by his incredible performance in the sport. Multiple such instances had stirred excitement among sports fans in India in the past too.

One Rameshwar Gurjar of Madhya Pradesh had enjoyed fame with a video emerged of him running 100 metres in a mere 11 seconds, that too barefoot. He too was hailed as Usain Bolt of India. However, unfortunately, Gurjas was not able to repeat the performance at SAI and the fame soon fizzled out. 

So, will Gowda be able to repeat his performance without his buffalos on the national stage? We sure hope so!