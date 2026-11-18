In a major blow for Pakistan, which continues to foster cross-border terrorism, Indian security forces eliminated Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat.

The encounter, which lasted for close to seven hours, took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

This resulted in the death of the outfit's last known local terrorist in the Kashmir valley.

The gunfight began around 4 am after security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam's Zangalpora village.

Taking advantage of the darkness, Bhat hid inside a local mosque.

The forces made ample attempts to convince him to surrender.

And even talked to him over a video call.

However, the terrorist refused to give in and invoked religious references.

Subsequently, Bhat was killed in an encounter.

Security forces stressed that they exercised maximum restraint during the operation given the sensitivity of the location.

Also, the mosque did not incur any damage.

Shortly after the encounter, the J&K Police issued a stern message.

It warned, "You can run but you can't hide".

This was a clear message to terror elements in the union territory.

The chief of India's Central Reserve Police Force also posted a celebratory message.

He said, "Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, Even in cold weather".

Two days earlier, Kulgam saw another encounter, as Bhat's associate Umar Nisar Dar was killed.

The intensified security operation comes after three CRPF personnel were injured after being attacked by two heavily armed terrorists on November 11.

Investigators linked Bhat to this attack.

Subsequently, security forces conducted searches, including house-to-house checks, in several villages.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also saluted the security personnel for eliminating these terrorists.

He said, "The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy".

Now, let's take a look at Bhat's background. A resident of Kulgam, the 22-year-old studied up to 12th standard before dropping out.

A year ago, he went missing, following which his family lodged a missing person report.

According to police officials, he joined LeT operating under the banner of The Resistance Front exactly a year ago on November 18, 2025.

The forces had announced a reward of 15 lakh Indian rupees on him.

With terror outfits failing to attract locals, his elimination potentially marks a turning point in the region's security landscape.

However, security experts maintain that the broader counter-terrorism challenge remains, given the presence of foreign terrorists.