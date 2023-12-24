Yearender 2023! A look at how the year was for K-pop industry
The K-pop scene in 2023 was a whirlwind of highs and lows, marked by monumental achievements and bittersweet transitions that left fans worldwide both elated and emotional. From awards and record-breaking tours to mandatory military enlistments, here's a look back at the year that was in the dynamic world of K-pop.
BTS Members Enlist for Mandatory Military Service
The year began with a significant turning point for BTS as all seven members embarked on their mandatory military service in South Korea. Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook commenced their individual enlistments, creating an emotional wave among their devoted fanbase. With hopes of reuniting in 2025, their service represents a pivotal phase for both the band and their supporters.
Jin was the first of the BTS members to start his military service in December 2022, shortly after his 30th birthday. J-Hope followed suit in April, while Suga started his conscription as a social service agent on September 22. RM (real name Kim Namjoon) and V (Kim Taehyung) officially started their mandatory military service on December 11. Jimin and Jungkook followed suit a day later (December 12).
Honours and Triumphs at Awards Ceremonies
Amidst BTS's transitions, individual members earned accolades. Jimin was crowned the King of K-pop at the prestigious 2023 Melon Music Awards, while Jungkook and V claimed the Giant Pop Star and Idol Of The Year titles, respectively. Additionally, at the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), BTS secured the coveted Worldwide Icon of the Year award for the sixth consecutive year, reinforcing their global dominance.
Milestones for BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN
BLACKPINK made history by headlining Coachella, a first for a Korean act and a girl group. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN shattered records with their 11th mini album, "SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN," achieving a groundbreaking 5,091,887 first-week sales on Hanteo, surpassing their own record.
K-pop groups that debuted in 2023
Several new K-pop groups released their first projects in 2023. Some of them are XODIAC, WEUS, Two Sister, YOUNG POSSE, QWER, PLAVE, PRIMROSE, T5, ONE PACT, and LIMELIGHT.
K-pop songs that took 2023 by storm
Fifty Fifty - "Cupid", Jimin - "Like Crazy", Jisoo - "Flower", IVE - "I Am", NCT DOJAEJUNG - "Perfume", Seventeen - "Super (손오공)", Le Sserafim - "Unforgiven", ATEEZ - "Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)", NewJeans - "Super Shy".
As the South Korean pop industry continues to evolve and captivate global audiences, 2023's whirlwind of achievements and transitions proves its unwavering influence on the international stage. With both established icons and emerging talents making waves, K-pop's journey into 2024 promises more excitement and creativity on the horizon.