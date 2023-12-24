Sandeep Reddy Vanga says Animal OTT version will have more scenes, 'Will be using those 5-6 minutes extra'

Did you know Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for Animal and Kabir Singh? Here's the tea!



In an interview with Komal Nahta, Vanga said that the last few days before the release were so hectic that they had to sleep in the mixing room.



“When I saw the film for the first time, I spotted a lot of problems. Content wise, I felt there were problems with sound. What happened was, since we were releasing in five languages, I lost track of which language sound I was checking. Last 20 days were horrible. We slept in the mixing room for almost three to four days. That should not have happened, there should have been one more week. But I am correcting all those problems for the Netflix version and we are planning to get a Blu-ray also,” he said to Indian Express.



Talking about the movie's OTT version, the actor said that he's working on the OTT version, which will be 5-6 minutes longer.



“I was editing the version because there were some problems in 1-2 shots. I’m using different and a few more shots from the same take. One thing I felt was I should have left the 3 hours 30 minutes instead of 3 hours 21 minutes. I don’t know why I edited those 8-9 minutes. Now, I will be using those 5-6 minutes extra,” the filmmaker said.



Recently, Bobby Deol revealed his character Abrar had a moment where he kissed the film’s hero, Ranvijay, played by Ranbir Kapoor. However, Sandeep Reddy chose to cut the scene during editing.



In an interview with The Quint, Deol spoke about the climax fight scene between Ranvijay (Ranbir) and Abrar (Bobby). “There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other. I’m going to shoot the climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love,” he said.