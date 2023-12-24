Anil Kapoor reveals his father didn't help in his career, says he became bitter, 'it was exhausting’

Anil Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. In his career of 40 years, the actor has charmed the audience with his versatility and powerful performances in the variety of roles that he has brought to life. The actor has had blockbuster hits in a variety of genres, be it his performance, his die-hard looks, or his toned body.

In a career spanning decades, the actor has given several blockbuster hits like Mr. India (1987), Mashaal (1984), Lamhe (1991), and Shootout at Wadala (2013), and has earned several accolades for his performance. But this was not an easy walk.

Anil recently recounted how it was not easy to get into the industry and establish his place, despite being the son of well-known producer Surinder Kapoor.

In an interview with Midday, the actor said that his father made it very clear that he couldn't help him and that he (Anil) had to do everything on his own.

“He was very honest, decent, and kind of an introvert. He was a good man and so he was not one of the pushy, filmy or aggressive ones. He was a gentleman,” Anil said.

The actor added, “He very clearly told me that ‘I cannot do anything for you’ and I never expected him to do anything for me. So from the day, I felt instinctive, I said, ‘It’s time for me to get out, go to the battlefield, and fight it out'.”

The Night Manager actor said that sometimes it was very exhausting and frustrating, and he became a bitter person.

“It was exhausting, it was tiring, frustrating. I looked worse, I felt worse. I used to sit with my friends and have rum. I was a bitter person,” he said before adding, “I channelled it in my work. Awaragi, Mashaal. You see that anger, it was that anger and bitterness. Awaragi was much later but Mashaal, yes.”

Anil made his debut with Hamare Tumhare in 1979. However, he got a breakthrough with Woh Saat Din.



Anil Kapoor's work front

The actor is currently basking in the success of his hit film, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in the movie, Anil plays the role of Balbir Singh, the father of Ranbir Kapoor's character. The actor will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.