Weekend binge-watch: Classic tales by some of the finest writers of the subcontinent

Despite being divided by geography, some of the greatest writers in the subcontinent like Munshi Premchand, Saadat Hassan Manto, Intizar Hussain, and Balwant Singh were united in their shared love for progressive human values. Their stories portrayed issues that are still relevant and characters that never seem dated.

This July, Zee Theatre's literary anthology Yaar Julahay brings dramatic readings of stories penned by these stalwarts. Narrated by popular actors like Nimra Bucha and Irfan Khoosat, these dramatic readings are concise, compact, and can be relished every Friday. These include Munshi Premchand's satirical Shatranj Ki Bazi, Manto's sharply observant Ghusal Khana, Intizar Hussain's darkly enchanting Kaaga Tantra, and Balbir Singh's poignant Jagga. Each performance offers an immersive experience that showcases the power of storytelling and lingers in your heart long after the final lines are spoken.

Shatranj ki Baazi: Munshi Premchand (Narrated by Irfan Khoosat)

Filmed gloriously by Satyajit Ray as Shatranj Ke Khiladi in 1977, Premchand's classic story now arrives on Zee Theatre as a dramatic reading. Narrated by veteran actor Irfan Khoosat and directed by Sarmad Khoosat, the story is set in Lucknow and recounts the last days of the reign of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah when the rich luxuriated in leisure unaware of the gathering storm of the British empire.

In this environment replete with artistic and sensual pursuits, quail and partridge fights, and enjoyment, aristocrats Mirza Sajjad Ali and Mir Roshan Ali spent most of their time playing chess. The story is an incisive study of what happens to a society when it loses sight of political, social, and cultural realities. It will be aired on 7th July (Friday) on Airtel Theatre, Dish TV Rangmanch active & D2h Rangmanch active.



Ghusal Khana: Saadat Hassan Manto (Narrated by Faysal Quraishi)



This story penned by Saadat Hassan Manto begins with the misadventures of a five-year-old schoolboy who habitually steals fruit on his way home but one day is caught by the enraged seller. Tormented by what his father will say if he comes to know of his mischief, the boy begins to pray at home in a Ghusal Khana (bathroom), and as the day passes uneventfully, he begins to believe that the place has a magical connection with Allah.

The story narrated by actor Faysal Quraishi and directed by Sarmad Khoosat is laced with the wit and irony that Manto was famous for and is also an insightful study of the human psyche. Tune in on 14th July (Friday) at Airtel Theatre, Dish TV Rangmanch active & D2h Rangmanch active.



Kaaga Tantra: Intizar Hussain (Narrated by Nimra Bucha)



This allegorical story by Intizar Hussain can be understood as a comment on the human thirst for power even though it narrates the century-old clash between owls and crows as they plot and plan to defeat each other and rule the kingdom of birds. When owls begin to attack crows at night, the King of Crows, 'Megh Varan' begins to weave together a political strategy to beat the crows at their own game. The name of the strategy? Kaaga Tantra! Narrated by popular actor Nimra Bucha and directed by Sarmad Khoosat, the dramatic reading will air on 21st July (Friday) on Airtel Theatre, Dish TV Rangmanch active & D2h Rangmanch active.

Jagga: Balbir Singh (Narrated by Samiya Mumtaaz)

Balbir Singh's evocative story Jagga is about the transformative power of love and how it can soften even a heart hardened by life and circumstances. The story depicts how a dreaded dacoit Sardar Jagjit Singh, takes shelter at a villager’s home in disguise. There he meets the pretty and kind Gurnaam whose gentle ways and warmth melt away his defenses and he begins to fall deeply in love with her.

This is a sensitive story about beautiful relationships that can be forged under the most difficult of circumstances. Performed by Samiya Mumtaaz and directed by Sarmad Khoosat, the story will air on 28th July (Friday) on Airtel Theatre, Dish TV Rangmanch active & D2h Rangmanch active.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.