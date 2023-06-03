'We Stand in Solidarity With the Writers’, Snoop Dogg postpones Hollywood Bowl Shows amid Writers’ Strike

Showing solidarity with the ongoing writers' strike, rapper Snoop Dogg has decided to postpone his summer concert. The concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album, "Doggystyle," was scheduled to take place on June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. However, now the show has been pushed back.

Snoop Dogg's official announcement -

The rapper made the announcement via video on his Instagram handle. "Hollywood Bowl! June 26 and 27, we gotta move that date! Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we’re gonna do, we gonna push it back to Oct. 20 and Oct. 21," he said.

The caption of the post reads, "Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl."

And showing his solidarity, Dogg concluded the post by saying, "We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work."

More than 10, 000 writers went on strike in Hollywood began on May 3 after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and major US studios and streaming services failed. Since the Hollywood writers' strike started, several movie and web-show productions have stopped, including late-night shows.

"Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal... the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," said a statement from the union leadership.

