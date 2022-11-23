LIVE TV

Watch ‘TILL’ trailer: Unravel the racial history of America with the story of Emmett Till’s murder

Edited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 23, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

till film

Story highlights

Universal Pictures is yet to announce the date for the film’s release in the Indian theatres.

Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) unveils the trailer of its upcoming biographical film ‘TILL’. The film takes a closer look at the infamous murder of Emmett Till. 

Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, the film features Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Whoopi Goldberg. 

The film is produced by Keith Beaucham, Barbara Broccoli, Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Levine, Michael Reilly and Frederick Zollo. 

Universal Pictures is yet to announce the date for the film’s release in the Indian theatres.

Watch the trailer here:

