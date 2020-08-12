Watch 'Sadak 2' trailer: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur take on a road journey

Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback film ‘Sadak 2’ has been at the centre of controversies as nepotism debate rages on.

Now, the makers have released the trailer of their film featuring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur even as some people have started a hashtag that calls for uninstalling an OTT platform where the film will release -- Disney+Hotstar.

‘Sadak 2’ takes on from the first film that release two decades back. As Sanjay Dutt loses reasons to live after the death of his beloved (Pooja Bhatt), Arya (Alia Bhatt) enters his life as a breath of fresh air. The two along with Aditya’s character leave for a road journey to Kailash mountain as a self-styled guru (Makrand Deshpande) is out to kill her.

Watch ‘Sadak 2’ trailer here:

Earlier on Monday, the makers had released character posters featuring Alia, Aditya and Sanjay. Today, along with the trailer, they also released a new poster featuring the trio -- Sanjay, Alia and Aditya.

‘Sadak 2’ will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday that Sanjay Dutt has lung cancer. Read more here.