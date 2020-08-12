Nepotism debate rages as users trend uninstall OTT app releasing Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2'

The nepotism debate has hit a nerve now as a section of social media users have started a new hashtag trend to uninstall OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar that will release the film ‘Sadak 2’ featuring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt in Mahesh Bhatt directorial. Currently under scrutiny in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, Mahesh Bhatt and family have faced a lot of flak for promoting nepotism.

On Monday, the hashtag #UninstallHotstar trended on Twitter while many netizens urged people to boycott the Bhatt family's project. Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen receives rape threats online, to take legal action

"Nepometer projected 98% person of cast and crew (producers, directors) members of movie #Sadak by Mahesh Bhatt are the products of Nepotism. Nepometer is an initiative by SSR's Brother in law. #BoycottSadak2 #UninstallHotstar," tweeted a user.

"They are not getting any platform to launch any movie or shows. So, they choose hotstar to launch it. We are also ready to teach them a lesson. In their own eyes they are superstar now times has been changed. #UninstallHotstar," wrote another user.

"1 common Individual alone has no power. The people in position of power, think we could be controlled and manipulated by them. But when all the common people unite for a cause. No one can stop them. Let us show that now #JusticeforSSR #uninstallhotstar #BoycottAliaBhatt," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and many others have turned off comments section on their social media accounts citing “hate”.

‘Sadak 2’ will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.