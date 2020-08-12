Yuvraj Singh pens note for Sanjay Dutt: You are and will always be a fighter

Yuvraj Singh took to social media soon after it was revealed that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has lung cancer and is flying to the US for medical treatment.

Yuvraj, who himself has battled with cancer, wrote, “You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery.”

Sanjay Dutt had yesterday, not revealed he has cancer but did post a message on his social media accounts. He mentioned taking a break from work because of a medical treatment that he has to go through. He wrote, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

According to the latest reports, Sanjay Dutt has stage 4 lung cancer.

Sanjay Dutt had also been hospitalised over the weekend as he complained of breathlessness. He, however, tested COVID-19 negative.