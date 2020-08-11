Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer, to fly to US for treatment

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is reportedly suffering from lung cancer. Veteran film journalist Komal Nahta broke the news on Twitter on Tuesday night.



"Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery," Nahta tweeted.

It is apparently in stage 4. Dr Jalil Parkar was treating Sanjay Dutt as it was reported that there was fluid in his chest which was removed and was discharged on Monday. However, Dr Jalil refused to comment, citing patient privacy.



Earlier on Tuesday, Dutt had announced on Twitter that he was taking a 'short break' from work for 'medical treatment'.

The actor was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on the weekend for breathlessness and chest pain. He had informed his worried fans that he would be back home in two days and that he had tested negative for coronavirus.

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020 ×

The actor will be next seen in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' which also stars Alia and Pooja Bhatt along with Aditya Roy Kapur.

There has been no confirmation about Dutt's illness from him or his family so far.