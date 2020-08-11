Sanjay Dutt announces he is taking break from work for 'medical treatment'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday announced that he is taking a 'short break' from work for medical treatment.

The actor was hospitalised over the weekend due to breathing problems and chest discomfort.



On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to announce his break from work. "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

Dutt, 61, was also tested for coronavirus. The results came negative. The actor had earlier tweeted that he was fine and thanked the staff of Lilavati Hospital for taking good care of him.

Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

The actor will be next seen in 'Sadak2' which co-stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film marks the comeback of Mahesh Bhatt as a director. 'Sadak 2' will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on August 28.