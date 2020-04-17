Watch: Anushka Sharma brings field experience at home for husband Virat Kohli amid lockdown

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who are spending and enjoying their quarantine time together, keep their fans occupied with updates of their lives.

The couple is usually busy goofing around each other. In a recent video shared by Anushka, she can be seen sharing the screen with husband Virat Kohli as she brings the cricket field experience.

Guessing that the cricket husband must be missing some on-field action, Anushka was seen imitating a crowd hoot as she asked for Virat to hit four runs. She was seen saying: "Aye Kohli chauka marna''( Kolhi hit a four) as Kohli gives her a straight face.

Anushka took to her Instagram to share the funny video and wrote, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience."

Both have been keeping their fans occupied as they share videos, photos on their social media.



On Monday, Kohli shared a cute picture with wife Anushka Sharma and their dog along with a beautiful caption which read: "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing."

Both Anushka and Virat have pledged to donate 3 crore in PM CARES fund to fight against the novel virus.