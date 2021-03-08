Virat Kohli celebrates Women's Day with wife Anushka Sharma & child; check adorable pic inside

On International Women’s Day today, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli shared a beautiful post of wife-actress Anushka Sharma cradling their newborn girl child Vamika.

Virat Kohli shared the Women’s Day post with a heartfelt message as he wrote: "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world."

Check out the photo here:

Anushka and Virat had announced the name of their girl child as they had shared her first picture on their social media profiles last month. They wrote: “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy.”

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of their newborn. They will meanwhile be available for individual shots. They had then requested: “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”

International Women’s day: Watch Zee Theatre teleplays that celebrate women’s stories

Kareena Kapoor to Ekta Kapoor: Meet the trendsetting sheroes of Bollywood this Women's Day

International Women’s Day: 7 animated women characters we need to celebrate