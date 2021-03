Sakubai

'Sakubai' is a story of a common yet uncommon woman who celebrates life despite every hurdle that comes her way. Veteran actress Sarita Joshi performs Sakubai in a one-woman act.

Written and directed by Nadira Zaheera Babbar, the teleplay will be aired on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active at 2 pm and 6 pm on 7th March.



(Photograph:Twitter)