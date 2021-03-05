International Women’s Day: 7 animated women characters we need to celebrate

Have we ever really given a thought as to why children love watching cartoons and animated movies? Well, the politically correct answer would be that it helps build their imagination and tingles creativity. But if you really think about it, you will know that the answer is pretty simple. To teach your young girls to be independent, face difficulties but find the solutions on their own. Here are five must-watch animated films with powerful female leads whose stories will inspire every little girl out there!

Mulan

Breaking orthodox gender barriers have never been better portrayed than Mulan. Mulan’s father is a war veteran who is summoned to fight a war despite being physically challenged and old. Mulan, a brave and confident girl, disguises as a man to take the place of her father and enlists herself in the army. The movie showcases an era where gender equality was laughed at and it was considered a shame if a woman ever crossed the line.

The live-action film is now available to stream on Disney+Hotstar

(Photograph:Twitter)